“I Thought Our Guys Stepped Up To The Challenge Of Defending The 3 Point Line” – Eric Musselman (Uncut)

Uncategorized
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-0 under first year head coach Eric Musselman with a 77-56 win over South Dakota Friday night at Bud Walton Arena. Musselman met with media afterwards …..

