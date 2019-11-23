The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-0 under first year head coach Eric Musselman with a 77-56 win over South Dakota Friday night at Bud Walton Arena. Musselman met with media afterwards …..
“I Thought Our Guys Stepped Up To The Challenge Of Defending The 3 Point Line” – Eric Musselman (Uncut)
Abbeville55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent