How to get to the new MSY airport

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Say goodbye to the old and hello to the new! After almost four years, New Orleans is welcoming a new and improved terminal on Wednesday.

The airport terminal opens November 6! Many believe the old one was a lot easier to get to– this one, not so much.

Have no fear! WGNO will show you exactly how to get there!

Just like the old terminal, you’ll hop on 1-10 West but this time, pass up the old access road and get off on Loyola Drive.

About 900 feet later, turn left on Loyola. Next, be sure to continue straight.

Right now, you’ll more than likely see construction towards the left of the fork, that’s where you’d normally get to the new access road.

Check-in is on level three. Travelers should arrive to their gates at level two. To locate baggage claim, go down to level one.

The new terminal also offers four parking options!

A short term garage, surface parking, a long term garage(which has electric car charging) and an economy garage located at the old terminal, (that also has electric car charging)

Shuttles will take passengers from the economy garage to the new MSY airport every 7-10 minutes.

Despite what many may think, travelers are still only asked to arrive two hours before their plane departs.

