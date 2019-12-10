Live Now
Higgins issues statement on Articles of Impeachment

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) issued the following statement after the House Judiciary Committee released draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“These articles of impeachment are no surprise. Democrats are unhinged. Triggered. They’ve been charging toward impeachment since President Trump was first elected. This was an investigation in search of a crime. The outcome was predetermined long ago. Democrats are moving forward in the absence of any direct evidence, driven by deep hatred for President Trump. Have faith. Our Republic shall prevail. This attack from within, this effort to overturn the 2016 election… will be soundly defeated. The American people will remember what the Socialist Democrats have done.”

