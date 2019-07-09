Here are the top headlines for this Tuesday morning!

- The governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging residents to monitor the forecast over the next several days. Due to possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico, a game plan is needed in the event of emergency.
- Lafayette police are searching for the suspect of a deadly shooting that happened near the MLK center Monday night. The 24-year old suspect has not yet been identified. Call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS if you have any information about the incident.
- The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in connection to an incident that happened at the parish jail last week. One inmate was beaten by several others, and two deputies are accused of helping plan it.
- Family members of a slain Ville Platte man wants the suspect to be arrested and jailed following his stabbing death on June 14th. Police say no arrest have been made because the DA’s office is investigating if the stabbing was done in self defense.
- Surveillance video from a home in Opelousas caught someone allegedly stealing a puppy from a driveway. St. Landry Parish animal control director says to make sure your pets are micro-chipped have a rabies tag and a collar on at all times.
- The Youngsville police chief says car break-ins are mostly due to people leaving their car doors unlocked. He says lock your car doors, remove valuables, and contact police before posting to social media about break-ins in your neighborhood.
- St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue in Opelousas is struggling with an overcrowding problem. The shelter has over 300 adoptable animals needing a home. Adoption fees are $20 which includes a rabies and other vaccines, a spay, neuter surgery, and a microchip.