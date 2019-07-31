Henderson man faces charges after gasoline poured into drain ignites

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 30-year-old Henderson man was taken into custody Tuesday after boat fuel was poured into a drain, which caused a small explosion, police said.

That evening, police were called to the Bernard Street in the town of Henderson.

The Henderson Volunteer Fire Department responded and subsequently ensured the safety of the surrounding area, authorities said.

Video footage led to questioning of a person of interest in the immediate area.

The suspect, identified as Shane Sidney Dauphine, reportedly admitted to emptying a boat fuel tank of mixed gasoline into the closed drain system, which ignited.

Dauphine was charged with criminal penalties for violation of the Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and released after the issuance of a misdemeanor summons.