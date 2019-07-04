Happy Birthday America! Here’s your Independence Day morning headlines

- Legendary UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux passed away Wednesday; but not before making a lasting impact on Acadiana. Players and coworkers all say while coach Robe loved to win, molding boys into productive men was his priority. Coach robe was 57 years old.
- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are stressing boat safety throughout this 4th of July weekend. It’s called Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign to deter operating a vessel while intoxicated.
- State police say don’t let the increase in traffic be a distraction over the holiday weekend. Drive according to the speed limit especially in construction zones. They’re everywhere so you have to be mindful.
- President Trump is promising ”the show of a lifetime” today in Washington for the 4th of July.
- The town of Erath continues it’s 4th of July festivities today with water fights between the area fire departments this morning. A fireworks display is also expected this evening.
- Lafayette Transit is closed today in honor of independence. All bus services will be suspended. Regular services resume tomorrow.
- Republic services will run their regular residential waste collection routes today in the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated parts of the parish.
- Last night, folks flocked to Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville for their annual fireworks display. There were sky divers, face painting, live music and many other activities.
- The 5th annual Uncle Sam’s Jam was held last night in downtown Lafayette. It featured live music and ended with a fireworks display.