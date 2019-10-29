Live Now
Guard play will be key for Tigers as basketball season approaches

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team’s season is quickly approaching, and even though there is excitement around Trendon Watford and Charles Manning, Jr., the Tigers are returning veterans like Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart.

“I think everybody gets excited about the shiny new toys, and they forget the really good players that you have. Skylar’s been somebody that’s been so steady. I think the number one thing obviously is just shoot a higher percentage from three,” LSU Head Coach Will Wade said about Mays.

The Tigers’ season begins November 8th against Bowling Green, and with nearly 7,300 season tickets already sold, the anticipation to the season speaks for itself.

