Governor John Bel Edwards, first lady spotted at local lunch spot, Laura’s Two cafe

Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards were spotted in the Hub City Sunday at a local family restaurant.

While inside Laura’s Two Cafe, the couple greeted customers and posed for selfies.

Owner Madonna Broussard said the visit was a nice surprise and that customers remarked about how they enjoyed the couple’s transparency.

“They talked politics, Saints, food and took a picture with everyone who asked.”

Broussard said Edwards asked a staff member behind the counter about different menu selections, but did not eat anything because of recent dental work.

“Although I really wish he could have eaten and tasted the creole experience, he told me he was coming back really soon for some red beans and rice and fried pork chop.”

Edwards is the latest in a slew of well-known people who have visited Laura’s Two Cafe over the years.

In 2018, shortly before his death, American celebrity chef, and author Anthony Bourdain visited the restaurant for a filming of his award winning TV show, Parts Unknown.

Governor Edwards and his staff have resumed their re-election campaign tour around the state, following its suspension during Hurricane Barry.