Good morning! Here’s your Tuesday Morning Rush headlines

- Recovery efforts are underway from Tropical Storm Barry in the city of Jeanerette. Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. says about 60% of power has been restored to the city and hopes by Tuesday afternoon it’s fully restored.
- The city of Ville Platte had to deal with some serious flooding. The mayor is reminding residents to be storm prepared as the city moves into another day.
- Allen parish also experienced extreme flooding. Officials say they haven’t seen flooding like that since the 70’s.
- Avoyelles parish was also drenched with flooding rains. Many major roadways and homes were affected. Search and Rescue teams helped residents who were trapped in their homes
- DCFS says recipients of SNAP benefits can receive replacement benefits if they loss food due to power outages. Recipients had to receive benefits in June to apply and must do so within 10 days of the loss. The power outage had to be for at least 24 hours.
- The storm has passed, but that doesn’t mean residents should let their guard down. Attorney General Jeff Landry says this is the most vulnerable time for fraud, scams, and price gouging. We have tips to help keep you safe on our website.
- Authorities in Baton Rouge are investigating the murder of a local civil rights activist. The coroner says 75-year-old Sadie Roberts Joseph was suffocated.
- House democrats are planning a vote on a resolution condemning president Trump’s racist comments against 4 freshman congresswomen of color.