‘God Made Self Driven’ Ministry to Host Free Outreach Event to Unite the Community

Local ministry, ‘God Made, Self Driven’ along with other ministries, are planning to host “Love United Acadiana”; a free event to make a positive impact on the local community.

Founder of ‘God Made, Self Driven’, Dustin Bertrand says “I want to create a space of building bridges. I want it to be multi-cultural, interdenominational. Where everybody comes together under the essentials, not the differences…..a time of unity.”

Their mission states as follows: “A bonding and bridging through common prayer and worship under the Lord Jesus. An opportunity to bring the marginalized and diverse backgrounds together through the healing power of the Holy Spirit. With the hope to see proactive unity moving forward in humanitarian acts that empower dignity to the people of God in Acadiana.”

International speakers and musicians such as Deacon Larry Oney of International Ministries, Gabriel Broussard (“The Voice” Season 11), Donnie Bolden Jr., and Kenetra Adams are all planned to participate in presenting the event.

The event is expected to be held on September 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Parc International. Event hosts are still seeking sponsorship’s to maintain free admission.

For more information, or to reach out to sponsor the event, please visit their Facebook page @GodMadeSelfDriven7, contact Mr. Bertrand at (337) 652-2016, or visit their website by clicking here.