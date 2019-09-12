Geaux Black & Gold Report: Saints Spreading the Wealth on Offense

In week one’s win over the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints showed off their depth on offense.

Saint’s wide receiver Michael Thomas tallied 123 receiving yards, Ted Ginn Jr. 101 and Alvin Kamara 72 in the game, not to mention Kamara’s 97 yards rushing.

Rookie center Erik McCoy proved his worth in his NFL debut and is looking forward to building chemistry with quarterback Drew Brees.

This Sunday, the Saints travel to the west coast to take on the L.A. Rams.