Geaux Black & Gold Report: Saints Gearing up for J.J. Watt and Texans Defense Week One
The atmosphere in the New Orleans Saints locker room has begun to change as they inch closer to the first regular season game against the Houston Texans, Monday night in the Superdome.
Saints rookie center Erik McCoy will have his hands full with the Texans defense and containing defensive end J.J. Watt.
For more on McCoy’s preparation on his NFL debut click the video provided.