Geaux Black & Gold Report: No Revenge Factor in L.A., Saints Just Focused on Accomplishing Week 2 Goals

The New Orleans Saints are leaving last year’s NFC Championship loss in the rear-view mirror as they head to L.A. this weekend to take on the Rams.

“Revenge” isn’t a word being used in the locker room this week. Instead, it’s all about winning in week two and continuing to accomplish team goals.

“It’s a very big game because it is the next one in front of us,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

For more, click the video provided.