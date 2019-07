LAWN AND GARDEN – SUMMER GARDEN CARE

TODAY ON YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, WE’RE CHECKING YOUR SUMMER GARDEN. JOHN, WITH ALL THIS HEAT HOW CAN YOUR GARDEN SURVIVE IN THIS? WELL IT CAN, YOU JUST HAVE TO MAKE SURE AND WATER PROPERLY AND KEEP IT FERTILIZED. YOUR PEPPERS RIGHT NOW ARE PROBABLY SUFFERING SOMEWHAT, BUT IF YOU TAKE CARE OF THEM THE’RE GOING TO DO BETTER ONCE SEPTEMBER ROLLS AROUND AND IT COOLS DOWN. RIGHT NOW YOU CAN STILL PLANT SOME TOMATOES AND A FEW THINGS LIKE THAT. MOST PEOPLE ARE GETTING INTO SEMI-FALL. THEY START WITH THE SHALLOTS. THEY’RE THE DRIED BULBS THAT ARE USED FOR ONION TOPS FOR YOUR GUMBOS AND THINGS LIKE THAT. YOU CAN ALSO PLANT POTATOES AND CABBAGE SEEDS. YOU CAN PLANT CABBAGE SEEDS DIRECT OR LATER THIS MONTH YOU CAN DO THE PLANTS. IT’S MAINLY TAKING CARE OF EVERYTHING AND MULCHING. KEEP EVERYTHING COOL AND WATER THEM SO THAT THEY CAN WITHSTAND THIS HEAT. IF YOU DO THAT, YOUR CUCUMBERS AND TOMATOES WILL DO WELL IN THE FALL.

HOW DO YOU WATER?

YOU WOULD WANT TO DEEP WATER. THAT’S WHERE THESE PLANTS NEED IT. THEY DON’T NEED THE WATER ON TOP. IF YOU DO THAT TWICE A WEEK, YOU’LL BE FINE. LIGHTLY WATERING ON TOP DOESN’T DO ANYTHING. IT JUST MAKES THE ROOTS GROW UP INSTEAD OF DEEPER DOWN INTO THE GROUND.

HOW DO YOU DEEP WATER?

JUST LEAVE YOUR HOUSE RIGHT THERE AT THE PLANT. IF YOU HAVE ROWS, JUST PUT IT AT THE BOTTOM OF YOUR ROW AND LET IT GO DOWN THERE. GIVE IT TIME TO SINK IN.