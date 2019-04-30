Hey Acadiana time for another edition of your lawn and garden. We’ve talked about herbicides, pesticides, insecticide, John Chastant were gonna have fun today we’re talking about fungicide.

That’s right and we all have problems with them especially with all the rain we had this year. We had a lot of root rots Pythium blights and things like that. The product I have that you can use in the gardens or the flower beds some plants you can have some camellias or something affected by all the rain we had this year too. This right here this agri fos works great, again you use it as a drench with your sprinkler can just soak the soil around there works great. Then we have the rest of them are topical more topical fungicide you know like you get black spots on roses things like that. Ok well you get different kind of black spots on all kind of other plants as well. From crepe myrtles to everything. We have inexpensively this dithane right here it’s a wetable powder that’s why it’s less expensive. You know we have a liquid form of it, double the price but works great for all your plants, vegetables as well, fruit trees, whatever. Then we have the copper which is an organic product so it’s safe and labeled for everything. From vegetables to trees to fruits trees to shrubs, anything. Works well, or the lawn, brown patch, it can be used for that as well. Then the last product right here is F-stop. This one you can use in your garden and everything but it’s best for your lawn. You’ll have summer patch, you’ll have brown patch, all the different diseases in the soil that you’ll have in your lawn this will take care of it.

So basically we didn’t talk about like tics, fleas, mosquitoes and all that. Disease prevention?

Just disease, no bugs.

No bugs. So apparently fungicide is not what I thought it meant.

No fungicide is for diseases and things like that. Insecticide is more bugs.

Ahhh you see, pay attention you’ll learn something. So you want to learn even more head on over to Chastant brothers.