Fugitive wanted by Breaux Bridge Police, armed and dangerous

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police are on the hunt for for a local man wanted on several felony warrants.

Tommy Nedie, 27, fled police into a wooded area on Nov. 12 during an arrest attempt. Nedie is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of a weapon and two counts of possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.

If you have any information on Nedie’s whereabouts, call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186.