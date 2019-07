Fruit Trees

ACADIANA ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. OKAY I FORGOT, WE TALKING ABOUT FRUIT TRESS OR CITRUS TREES?

BOTH.

FRUIT TRESS IS LIKE YOUR PEACHES, PLUMBS THINGS LIKE THAT, PECAN TREES. CITRUS IS YOU KNOW, YOUR SATSUMAS, ALL YOUR DIFFERENT ORANGES AND LEMONS AND STUFF LIKE THAT. THAT IS CITRUS.

DO YOU TAKE CARE OF THEM IN DIFFERENT WAYS?

NO NOT REALLY TOO MUCH, I MEAN SOMETIMES WITH PRUNING AND STUFF . BUT INSECTICIDE-WISE, FERTILIZER-WISE PRETTY MUCH THE SAME. YOU TAKE CARE OF THEM. START WITH INSECTS, IS CYANARA IT’S A GREAT PRODUCT TO SPRAY THEM WITH, KEEPS THEM CLEAN, THEN AGAIN THIS IS AN EASY PRODUCT. THIS IS DRENCH. AND WHAT IT IS, YOU ONLY USE IT ONCE A SEASON, OKAY SO YOU PUT IT OUT WITH A SPRINKLER CAN, SOAK IT AROUND THE TRUNK OF THE TREE AND YOU GOOD. YOU’RE FINISHED WITH IT.

SO SOMEONE LAZY LIKE ME, THAT’S PERFECT.

OH YEAH. DEFINITELY. IT’S A SYSTEMIC, IT BRINGS IT UP ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP OF THE TREE. OKAY. THEN FOR YOUR DISEASES I HAVE THIS LIQUID COPPER WHICH IS AN ORGANIC PRODUCT YOU SPRAY ALL YOUR PLANTS WITH, YOU CAN PUT THAT IN THE VEGETABLE GARDEN AS WELL. OKAY. AND THEN THIS ROOT STIMULATOR. IF YOU’RE PLANTING NEW TREES WHICH WE HAVE SOME IN STORE NOW . WHEN YOU PLANT IT, YOU PUT THIS DOWN WITH A SPRINKLER CAN AND AGAIN SOAK IT IN AND IT STRENGTHENS THE ROOTS , MAKES THOSE GROW , GET STARTED BEFORE YOU WANT TO FERTILIZE IT WITH SOMETHING TO MAKE IT GROW ON TOP.

OKAY SO WHETHER WE’RE TALKING ABOUT A FRUIT TREE OR A CITRUS TREE , THESE RIGHT HERE ARE GOING TO COME IN HANDY ?

CORRECT.

AND NOW IS THE TIME?

NOW IS THE TIME.

