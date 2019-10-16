Family sues over plane crash that killed New Orleans anchor

1  of  4
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The husband and children of a New Orleans reporter who died in a small plane crash this summer are now suing the plane’s owner and engine manufacturer.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports Glen Boyd and the children filed the lawsuit last week against owner Drug Fighters Enterprises and Lycoming Engines. The lawsuit alleges that the biplane carrying former WVUE-TV news anchor Nancy Parker had a defective engine.

The plane was piloted by Franklin J.P. Augustus, who also was killed in the crash. The plane had a delayed takeoff that day from Lakefront Airport due to mechanical problems. The 69-year-old Augustus was soon granted clearance for an emergency landing at the airport, but the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane never even turned around.

