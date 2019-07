TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, TALKING ABOUT THE GARDEN, THE FALL GARDEN, EVEN THOUGH WE’RE SWEATING OUT HERE TODAY, THE FARMER’S ALMANAC SAYS FALL IS COMING AROUND. WHAT ARE WE GOING TO PLANT?

WELL YOU CAN START PLANTING ALL YOUR CABBAGE, BROCCOLI ,CAULIFLOWER, CARROTS, LETTUCE, MUSTARD, TURNIPS, IT GOES ON AND ON. A LOT OF THINGS YOU CAN PLANT. JUST WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU HAVE YOUR RIGHT PESTICIDES FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. THE BUGS CHANGE AT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. WE GET THESE BIG LOOPERS , LIKE A BIG CATEPILLAR THAT WILL GET ON ALL YOUR CABBAGE AND THINGS LIKE THAT AND YOU CAN USE THE CYANARA WHATEVER YOU WANT IF YOU WANT TO GO ORGANIC WE HAVE THIS DIPEL DUST, IT’S SO SAFE IT’S A BACTERIA NOT A POISON, YOU COULD ACTUALLY EAT IT AND IT WOULDN’T HURT YOU…I’LL TRY IT AND I’LL LET YOU KNOW. BUT IT’S A DUST THAT YOU CAN PUT ON YOUR CABBAGE AND THINGS LIKE THAT. AND ALSO, ITS GOOD FOR A FEW OTHER INSECTS BUT MOSTLY THOSE CATEPILLARS THAT GET ON THEM, THEY DESTROY THEM. AND THEN AGAIN WITH THE OTHER SEEDS I SAID YOU CAN PLANT , YOU CAN PLANT THE SHALLOTS WHICH DO A GOOD JOB. AND REMEMBER WE HAVE THIS PLANTING LIST AT THE FEED STORE THAT WE GIVE OUT AND IT GIVES EVERY DATE OF EVERY VEGETABLE, WHEN TO PLANT THEM, HOW FAR APART TO PLANT THEM, HOW DEEP SO A LOT OF GUESS WORK OUT OF IT, HOW MUCH FERTILIZER TO PUT ON EACH ONE. SO IT’S A GREAT LITTLE SHEET OF PAPER . ALRIGHT SO IF YOU WANT A GREAT FALL GARDEN HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.