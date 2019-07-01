Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse

ATTENTION

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers may lose KLFY on July 2nd. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Keep my KLFY TV 10!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q&A:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers are at risk of losing their KLFY station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Acadiana area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decide not to carry KLFY TV 10 station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and The Young and the Restless.

Q: Where will KLFY programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KLFY station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.

You can also download the CBS App to watch all of your favorite programming.

Click here to download from the Apple store.

Click here to download from the Google Play Store.

Click here to watch KLFY News via our livestream at KLFY.com