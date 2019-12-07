Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Earl Bernhardt, co-inventor of the New Orleans Hand Grenade, dies at 80

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:
bourbon_1517090262463.jpg

Bernhardt was the co-owner of Tropical Isle and was well known for his appearances in the bar’s unconventional commercials on TV.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Earl Bernhardt, the co-founder of the Tropical Isle bar and co-inventor of the world-famous “Hand Grenade” beverage died Thursday. He was 80. 

Bernhardt and his business partner Pam Fortner opened Bourbon Street’s Tropical Isle in December of 1984 and made a name selling their invention: the “New Orleans Hand Grenade,” a strong alcoholic beverage served in a green, grenade-shaped container that has long been one of the city’s most popular drinks. 

A spokesperson with Bernhardt’s family told WWL-TV he passed overnight Dec. 5 from natural causes. He had been facing health issues but was thought to be getting better, she said. Bernhardt turned 80 in August. 

He and Fortner became well known for their unconventional commercials to advertise the bar and the hand grenade, which aired on WWL-TV and other local stations over the years. 

“He was loved by so many here, nationally and internationally we will be allowing time for those that want to pay their respects in person to celebrate his life in his favorite city – New Orleans,” Fortner said. 

“He and I started Tropical Isle back in 1984 bring joy and lasting memories to literally 100’s of thousands of people over three and a half decades. We will continue doing just that. Make sure you raise a glass for Earl, because we know that’s what he would have wanted,” Fortner said.  

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced Friday, although Fortner said there would be a second line to honor the life of Bernhardt. 

“Mr. Bernhardt has always been a big supporter of the French Quarter and the City of New Orleans, member of several community organizations and the founding member of the French Quarter Alliance,” Fortner said. 

Social media reacted to Bernhardt’s passing, with multiple people in the French Quarter community extending their condolences with his family, Fortner and the Tropical Isle family.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories