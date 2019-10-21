Driver plows into Lake Charles Elementary School lunchroom

The driver of a vehicle plowed into the lunchroom at Oak Park Elementary School in Lake Charles Monday morning, according to KPLC.

Police were called to the school around 6:20 a.m. and found a 2008 Chevrolet Impala inside the school cafeteria when they arrived.

Department spokesman Capt. Kirkum says that the driver told officers that they were dropping someone off, and when they tried to leave they thought the vehicle was in reverse, but it was still in drive.

According to police, the driver said they were not able to stop before driving into the building.

There were no students or employees inside the building at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Police say the driver was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board, in a social media post, said students ate breakfast in the gym upon arrival at school Monday.