Demario Davis 1-on-1: How a pregame ritual went viral & what’s next for the Saints LB

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been a force on the field this season with 88 combined tackles, 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, and 1 interception.

While Davis’ stats and his aggressive demeanor on the field standout, it is his actions off the field that speak volumes.

Geaux Black & Gold Saints insider Brooke Kirchhofer sat down with Davis to take a look back on the impact he has had in the community, a possible candidacy for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and what’s next.

To watch the two part 1-on-1 interview with Davis, click the video provided.

