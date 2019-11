CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from a work-release job on Monday.

According to CPSO, the inmate was on work detail at the parish’s Fleet Maintenance Facility and walked off around 3:40 p.m.

Deputies are searching in the area of the fleet maintenance facility, which is not far from the parish animal shelter and the Caddo Correctional Center.

There are no further details and the investigation is ongoing.