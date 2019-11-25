Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks

Uncategorized

by: Christa Wood

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — A company in Japan is offering its non-smoking workers an extra six days off per year to off-set the amount of time those who smoked took during cigarette breaks.

According to The Telegraph, Piala Inc., a marketing firm in Tokyo, decided to make a change after non-smoking workers complained that they were working more hours than their smoking counterparts.

“I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion”, Takao Asuka, the Piala Inc CEO, told Kyodo News.

Since the new policy was put in place, no less than 30 of the 120 workers have taken the extra days off, and encouraged four to give up smoking, reports The Telegraph.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories