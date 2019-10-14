“Coach we have never seen something like that” football recruit parents on Tiger Stadium intensity

BATON ROUGE – Last Saturday in Tiger Stadium was an intense environment for opposing teams, and even though Death Valley helped the Tigers win against Florida, it’s also given them an edge in recruiting.

“You can tell them about Death Valley on Saturday night, but it was a lot of them first time in Tiger Stadium. To a man and to a parent, they said ‘Coach we have never seen nothing like that,'” LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron said.

The Tigers next game will be an opposite theme. LSU goes to Starkville, MS, to play the Bulldogs. The Bayou Bengals last game at Mississippi State was a 37-7 loss in 2017.

“We walked into a hornets’ nest two years ago. They’re going to pick one game a year that there’s a target on, and it always seems to be LSU. I’m going to have them better prepared this year,” Coach Orgeron said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.