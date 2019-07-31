Clues-Alexander still not sentenced for manslaughter; victim’s family wants answers

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – It’s been nearly six years since Kendall Alexander was shot and killed by his wife in St. Martin Parish.

But to this day she has not been sentenced and his family wants to know why.

There have been several appeals and continuances, but finally, a plea to manslaughter was reached in 2018.

Most recently, the judge over sentencing was ordered to recuse himself because of a case he handled more than 14 years ago.

On December 29, 2013, Chrystal Clues-Alexander shot and killed her husband, Kendall.

According to court records, the two had a history of domestic violence.

Records indicate Chrystal filed for more than one restraining order.

One protective order in 2005 was converted to a stay-away order by Judge Keith Comeaux.

“Judge Comeaux had a conflict because he 2005 he was part of the system that failed Chrystal Alexander”, said Thomas Guilbeau who is representing the defendant.

That conflict he spoke of is what led him to file for a motion to recuse Judge Comeaux.

Guilbeau says, “The state has taken a writ to the third circuit court of appeal to try to reverse Judge Lori Landry’s ruling that Judge Comeaux should be recused.”

Which further prolongs this case.

Something Kendall’s mother, Marie Alexander, says has gone on long enough.

“I need closure. It’s time for this to be over with. It’s going on six years. It’s long enough.”

Alexander says with the lack of time served over the years and not knowing what happened the night her son was killed, it seems as if he has been the one on trial.

“Not Chrystal, Kendall is the one on trial, his character is on trial.”

Because Chrystal was a deputy with the Saint Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of the shooting, state police handled the investigation.

We requested additional information about what happened the night of Alexander’s death but that information won’t be available until later in the week.

As of now, the state’s appeal is in the Third Circuit Court; and it’s unclear when sentencing for Chrystal Clues-Alexander will take place.