'Bulletin board material' between LSU & Texas?

by: Brian Holland

LSU and Texas are headed for a top-10 matchup this weekend in Austin, Tx. As for what’s being said before the game?? Fans on both sides of the Sabine River believe there are barbs being thrown both ways before the showdown.

Whether it’s who ‘the real DBU’ is, or what an LSU linebacker truly meant when talking about Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, there are plenty of developing storylines.

Plus, the good news? Former LSU Tigers marvel at the new offense in Baton Rouge.

Click the video provided for those headlines and more…

