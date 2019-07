ACADIANA, TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. IT’S WINTER TIME, I CUT MY GRASS MAYBE ABOUT THREE WEEKS AGO. I COULD CARE LESS ABOUT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE. HOWEVER, SOME PEOPLE THEY TAKE CARE OF THEIR LAWN 24-7. BROWN PATCH IS BACK?

YEP, MAKES IT LOOK BAD, ESPECIALLY ST. AUGUSTINE LAWNS, IT’S THE WORST AND IT SEEMS TO JUST GROW FASTER ON ST AUGUSTINE LAWNS BUT IT WILL GET IN CENTIPEDE TOO . WE HAVE A PRODUCT CALLED F- STOP. COMES IN A LIQUID YOU CAN SPRAY IT OUT OR I HAVE IT IN A GRANULE, YOU CAN PUT IT IN YOUR SPREADER AND SPREAD IT. EITHER ONE WORKS. IT WILL JUST STOP THE SPREAD OF IT, THAT’S ALL YOU CAN DO. YOU KNOW, IT ALREADY STARTED THE DIESEASE. THE DAMAGE IS DONE , WHAT DIED IS DEAD SO. IT’S JUST PREVENTATIVE. YOU KNOW IT WILL GROW THIS DISEASE IN THE SPRING AND THE FALL. IT LIKES HIGH HUMIDITY WHICH WE ALWAYS HAVE HERE. AND WET WEATHER YOU KNOW IN DEGRESS IN THE 60S IS PERFECT GROWING FOR IT. SO YOU JUST WANT TO KEEP ON TOP OF IT SO IT DOESN’T SPREAD ALL OVER YOUR LAWN. ALSO, WE’RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT WEEDS.

DO WE HAVE TO?

YEAH. YOU MAY NOT HAVE WEEDS RIGHT NOW. YOU MAY HAVE CONTROLLED THEM DURING THE YEAR BUT ITS ALL THE SEEDS THAT HAVE DROPPED. SO I HAVE PRODUCTS THAT KILL THE SEEDS FROM COMING UP IN THE SPRING.

HEAD THEM OFF AT THE PASS RIGHT?

THAT’S RIGHT. SO THIS PRODUCT RIGHT HERE DIMENSION WILL TAKE CARE OF MAYBE 75% OF YOUR WEEDS THAT WILL COME UP IN THE SPRING. YOU KNOW. APPLY IT, VERY SAFE PRODUCT, WORKS GREAT. I ALSO HAVE A LIQUID, THIS ATRAZINE , THAT YOU CAN SPRAY OUT. AND IT’S A PRE AND POST. LIKE IF YOU HAD SOMEW CLOVER OR SOMETHING OUT RIGHT NOW, IT WOULD KILL IT. BUT IT ALSO KILLS WEED SEEDS BEFORE THEY COME UP.

