Brian Pope sentenced on three counts of malfeasance, acquitted on one count of perjury

It's been one year today since the re-established New Iberia Police Department started patrolling the city again after nearly 14 years.

City officials addressed last year's progress during a public state of the city address tonight at the Sliman Theatre.Highlights included crime stats, a departmental overview of the city, the impact of grants and growth.New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, said, "We went in with community policing philosophy. We knew we needed to engage our community build the trust and make sure that the community could make a phone call or call us and talk to us and let us know what they're seeing and it's working. That's why you see the success rate you're seeing."