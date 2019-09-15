Brees goes down with thumb injury in Saints loss to Rams

Things started off bad for the New Orleans Saints against the Los Angeles Rams and then got worse … much worse.

The Saints (1-1) fell 27-9 to the Rams (2-0).

Quarterback Drew Brees was trying to get the ball to tight end Jared Cook on the first drive, but the ball bounced off of him while he was on the ground and was intercepted by John Johnson III. That was the bad.

On the Saints’ next drive defensive tackle Aaron Donald hit Brees’ throwing hand on a pass attempt, causing a thumb injury.

That was the worse. Backup Teddy Bridgewater replaced the future Hall of Famer for the rest of the game. Brees was 3-of-5 for 38 yards and the pick when he left the game.

Bridgewater was 17-of-29 for 165 yards. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 19-of-28 for 283 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown.

On the third play after the Brees interception, Goff hooked up with former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 57-yard gain to put Los Angeles just outside the 10-yard line.

However, the Saints defense stiffened and forced 24-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Donald went to the locker room with what reports indicate was a back injury. A little later, Saints kicker Wil Lutz was good from 34 yards to tie it at 3-3. Then, Trey Hendrickson strip-sacked Goff and the Saints recovered it. Cam Jordan took the ball to the house, but the refs reviewed the play and gave the Saints the ball at the spot where it was recovered. New Orleans got no points out of it. Just before halftime, the Rams added another field goal from Zuerlein, this one from 22 yards, to make it 6-3.

In the third quarter, Bridgewater was able to get the Saints in field goal range and Lutz connected on a 52-yarder to tie the game at 6-6. The Rams were then able to put together a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Todd Gurley to make it 13-6. Later in the third, it was Goff to Cooks for a 2-yard touchdown to extend the Saints deficit to 20-6.

In the fourth, Lutz made another field goal. This one was from 42 yards and made it 20-9. But once again, the Rams were able to respond with a touchdown. Goff tossed a short pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who broke several tackles on his way to a 66-yard gain to put LA on the 1-yard line. Goff then ran the QB keeper to put the Rams up 27-9.