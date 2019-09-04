Blue Monday Concert Series returns September 9th

The Blue Monday Concert series will be returning to Rock ‘N’ Bowl on Monday, September 9th. The Blue Monday Concert series has been raising money for aging musicians right here in Acadiana for almost three years. The show at Rock ‘N’ Bowl in Downtown Lafayette starts on Monday evening at 5 pm with live blues music running from 6 pm to 10 pm. Tickets for the show are ten dollars at the door. There is a meal option on Monday night that includes a fried chicken sandwich. The cost for the show and the meal is twenty dollars.

More information on Blue Monday can be found here: https://www.loveofpeople.org/