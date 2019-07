Bird Houses and Benches

ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, JOHN CHASTANT I READ THE STUDY GUIDE YOU GAVE ME, PURPLE MARTINS ALWAYS RETURN TO THE SAME LOCATION?

SAME LOCATION. SAME FAMILIES COME BACK.

SO WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE WAS A HURRICANE MAYBE BAD WEATHER AND YOU LOST YOUR HOUSE?

THAT’S WHY IN JANUARY THE SCOUTS, THE MALE SCOUTS, GO LOOKING WHEREVER THE HOUSES ARE, OKAY THEY FIND THEM AND THEN THE GIRLFRIENDS OR THE FEMALES WILL COME IN IN FEBRUARY AND FILL IN THE HOUSES. THEY’RE A REAL NEAT BIRD TO HAVE AND THE MAIN THING IS THEY TAKE CARE OF THE MOSQUITOS.

AHH I LIKE THAT.

THEY WORK GOOD FOR THAT. BUT IT’S A GOOD SONGBIRD, THE SOUND THEY MAKE IS GOOD IN THE MORNING. THEY’RE JUST NICE TO HAVE AROUND.

AND OF COURSE IF YOU WANT TO VIEW THEM, YOU WANT TO BE COMFORTABLE.

YEAH, SIT DOWN AND WATCH IT. WE HAVE CONCRETE BENCHES AT THE STORE AND ALSO BIRD BATHS. THEY MAKE GREAT GIFTS ANY TIME OF THE YEAR.

NOW AT CHASTANT BROTHERS YOU DO GUARANTEE, IN FACT I THINK IT’S THE ONLY PLACE IN TOWN YOU GUARANTEE, THESE ARE NOT GOING TO ROT RIGHT?

THAT’S FOR SURE.

YOU STAND BEHIND THAT RIGHT?

OH YEAH 100 PERCENT, THAT’S RIGHT.

ONCE AGAIN ITS PRETTY INTERESTING ABOUT THE PURPLE MARTINS ALWAYS RETURNING.

IT IS , ITS LIKEA PIGEON, YOU KNOW THEY CAN ALWAYS COME BACK RIGHT.

COOL. AND YOU KNOW SO MANY PEOPLE ENJOY THEM

OH THEY DO THEY JUST SO NICE TO HAVE. LIKE I SAID, THE SOUND IN THE MORNING, ITS REAL CHEERFUL.

ALRIGHT SO YOU SHOWING THIS RIGHT HERE BUT YOU DO HAVE A GREAT SELECTION.

OH YEAH. THESE ARE ALLUMINUM HOUSES SO YOU DON’T HAVE ANY PROBLEM WITH ROT AGAIN SINCE YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT ROT. YOU DON’T HAVE ANY PROBLEM WITH THAT, THEY LAST FOREVER. THE ONLY THING THEY CANT WITHSTAND IS A HURRICANE.

YEAH NOT MUCH CAN. HEY LOOK DUDE, I WAS JUST TRYING TO HELP YOU SELL THE BENCH. ROTTEN PROOF BENCHES. HEAD ON OVER TO CHATSANT BROTHERS!