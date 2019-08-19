Beyond the Jersey: Cane Cutters host Family Program

Page Smith never had a son. But you could find her at almost every Cane Cutters game, watching the two boys who felt like her own.

“I had one daughter,” Smith says. “So having two young men coming in being my foster sons for the summer I thought would be challenging but it wasn’t at all. They’ve been so wonderful. They’re part of my family now. They’re stuck with us forever. In the short 60-something days I’ve grown to love these boys and I would do anything for them.”

Smith is part of the host homes program for the Acadiana Cane Cutters — a team part of the Texas Collegiate League that allows college baseball players to compete during the summer.

After going to several games, she realized there were several Southern Miss baseball players on the team.

“My husband is a Southern Miss graduate, and his father and his brothers all graduated from there. His dad played baseball there. We knew if we did host, we wanted boys from Southern Miss.”

So this summer, Golden Eagles Drew Boyd and Fisher Norris were paired with Smith and her husband Adam.



“They day I met them, I could just tell the first five minutes just sitting down talking with them and eating dinner at the Cane Cutter field that they were going to fit in great here.”

“I think we were both coming into Lafayette expecting to play a lot of baseball,” Boyd says. “We didn’t really know what to expect as far as the host family scene, but it’s been very welcoming. We really struck gold with the host family. I don’t think we could ask for anyone better.”

“This is actually my first time living away from home,” Norris says. “I stayed at home instead of living on campus at Southern. But they’ve definitely made it like a home away from home, always felt welcoming. They ask us how we’re doing, if we need anything. Anything we need, they would go get it for us. It’s definitely been an awesome experience.”

Boyd and Fisher have made their home in Lafayette for the summer, loving on Smith’s dogs, playing golf, and surviving the Escape Room games.

“Escape Rooms is probably one of the most fun things we did,” Boyd says. “If you wanna get to know someone, get an Escape Room for an hour.”

“Yeah, it brings out the true colors,” Norris laughs.

Smith got to know the boys so well, she got a little emotional when thinking about them leaving.

“I think watching them grow in baseball, because I go to all the games, and I watch it on TV when they’re away,” Smith says. “It’s been very rewarding. That’s pretty much all I can say. I love them. I’m gonna watch them grow through Southern Miss and our Golden Eagles are going to have a great team this season.”

Both Boyd and Norris will be entering their sophomore season in Hattiesburg this year.

Smith says she is definitely going to take part in the host family program again next year because it is one of the top five most rewarding experiences of her life.