The Frosted Apron comes on Passe Partout to host the Battle of the Spatulas: Anchor Edition. Caroline Marcello snatches the title from Megan Kelly in a friendly competition!

The Frosted Apron is a fun, creative place to have a cake decorating birthday party,office party, girls night out, mommy and me time, or take a cake class.

It’s located at 1807 East St. Peter St, New Iberia, Louisiana.

Contact them by calling (337) 201-1952, or emailing them at thefrostedapron@gmail.com.