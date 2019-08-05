1  of  2
Attorneys for Alton Sterling’s children discussing civil lawsuit and BRPD chief’s recent comments

by: Michael Scheidt

The attorneys representing Alton Sterling’s children are scheduled to address the media following a civil case hearing that is taking place at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

These attorneys are expected to attend this morning’s news conference:

  • L. Chris Stewart
  • Justin Bamberg
  • Dale Glover
  • Mike Adams
  • Brandon DeCuir

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and according to Stewart Trial Attorneys, “the attorneys will address comments made recently by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and the civil lawsuit.”  

The 19th Judicial District Courthouse is located at 300 North Blvd.

