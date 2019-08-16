Accidental fire damages home in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette fire officials say that an evening fire in the 200 block of Dublin was an accident.

Officals say when they arrived at the location, there was heavy smoke coming from a townhouse.

The fire was located in the kitchen and was quickly put out.

The people who were in the townhouse were outside, but one adult suffered minor smoke inhalation; they were evaulated at the scene.

The kitchen suffered moderate damage, other rooms suffered smoke damage according to fire officals.