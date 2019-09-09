Acadiana Music Spotlight- Soul Creole

The Soul Creole band features Grammy winner Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers and his wife, Ashlee Michot, who performs and plays triangle. Grammy nominee Corey Ledet from Corey Ledet & His Zydeco band plays accordion.

Louis Michot is also a member of Lost Bayou Ramblers where he plays fiddle and performs vocals. Lost Bayou Ramblers was formed in 1999 Louis and his brother Andre, performing the roots Cajun music they learned as members of Les Frères Michot, the family band their father and uncles formed in the 80’s. Lost Bayou Ramblers took home a Grammy for Best Regional Roots album in 2018 for their album Kalenda.

Cory Ledet is lead vocalist and accordion of Cory Ledet & his Zydeco Band. The band’s latest CD, Accordion Dragon, was released in 2018. Corey Ledet was born and raised in Houston, Texas, but spent his summers with family in small-town Parks, Louisiana. Because of this, he was able to be immersed at all times in the Creole culture he loved so much. The summers in the family home molded and shaped Corey’s world in a profound way.

