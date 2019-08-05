Acadiana Music Spotlight- Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company

Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company is the featured band on this weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig. They are a 1920s inspired jazz ensemble, with a twist. Dressed in Prohibition Era garb, Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Co. breathes new life into Traditional jazz favorites and transforms “pop” songs into jazz standards.

Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company has a show Friday, August 9th at “The Pearl” in Downtown Lafayette.

You can find more information about Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company here: drdaylightsjazzco.com