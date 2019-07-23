Acadiana Fashion Week’s third annual event brings local creatives together

Acadiana Fashion Week’s third annual event begins , celebrating creatives from across Acadiana This week is all about creativity and innovation, highlighting the talent we have right here in Acadiana.

This project reflects diversity, inclusion, fashion, and exposure. “It’s about creating a platform for local creatives and like myself, photographers, designers, models..,” said Mike Smith.

Mike Smith is a co-founder of Acadiana fashion week. He’s inspired to bring experiences you’d typically see in places like New York, to the Hub City.

“So we just wanted to bring something close to home. that way people who want to be a model or interested in designing and stuff wouldn’t have to travel out of Louisiana to do so,” he added.

This outlet has opened doors for many men and women. “You have to be very motivated and very dedicated but it’s all worth it in the end,” said model Gracie Petry.

This is Harriet Jack’s second time participating. She said networking is the biggest tool she’s gained. “I’ve been able to work with lots of photographers, music artist.. we’ve been able to collaborate and be creative. it’s been really beautiful,” said Jack.

Not only is this a week of fashion, but mentorship programs, business seminars designer discovery, and more.

“This means everything to me, especially since I’m just starting to model. Everyone is so inspiring to me because they have that drive,” said model Gabby Correa.

“You just meet a lot of really great people and it’s a good experience to get exposure,” said model Jessie Gaspardo. The organizers of this event work all year long for this project. They’re already making preparations for next year’s fashion week.

Here's a look at this week's schedule, https://www.acadianafashionweek.com/