1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

A Hurricane Watch

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

It’s still looking like Acadiana will see impacts from this potential tropical system. The track is key here, because if it moves east of Acadiana, we will see some rain and wind, but the worst will be away from us. If it moves west of Acadiana, we can expect much higher rainfall totals, coastal flooding and tornadoes. The worst of it will be Saturday as landfall is expected Saturday afternoon. 5-15″ of rain will be possible, and that depends on the exact track. Tropical storm force winds are looking more likely across Acadiana. We will keep you up to date on the latest information as we got it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Local News

More Local

Facebook

KLFY News 10