Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after crash

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: KING TV

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.

KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.

Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet (61 meters) up to the road after the accident 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.

Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories