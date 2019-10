Lafayette’s Digital 311 service request system is now live for Lafayette citizens!

311 Lafayette is a convenient all-in-one tool for connecting citizens to government services.

Citizens can submit and track their requests online at 311Lafayette.Services or by calling 311 from within the parish.

The system launched its first phase, which contains non-emergency police services.

Phase two of the system, which includes public works, is set to roll out by the end of this year.