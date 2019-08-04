20 dead, 26 injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

Sunday

UPDATE: 7:23 a.m.: Veronica Escobar tells KTSM that the suspected gunman in yesterday’s Cielo Vista Walmart shooting purchased his weapon legally.

UPDATE: 7:14 a.m.: Update from Del Sol Medical Center Sunday morning. Del Sol confirms they received 11 patients ranging in age from 35 and 82 years old.

Currently, eight victims are listed in stable condition and three are in critical condition. Many patients will need to return to surgery later this week, hospital officials confirm.

Del Sol staff and doctors are operating on a rotating shift basis to ensure their staff is getting the rest they need. The hospital says blood donations are still needed and will continue to be needed throughout the week.

Saturday

UPDATE: 10:32 p.m. Police confirm that no shots were fired inside Cielo Vista Mall itself, and the crime scene has been confined to the adjacent Walmart.

Authorities will continue to investigate through the night.

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m. – Former El Paso Congressman and current U.S. Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke went to University Medical Center Saturday night to meet with families of today’s shooting.

He spoke with the media after he met with victims and their families. Watch the full video below:

UPDATE: 6:11 p.m. – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that three of the 20 victims killed in Saturday’s shooting are Mexican citizens.

Lopez Obrador says the CRE and the Mexican consulate are assisting the Mexican national victims and their families.

“I know El Paso, Texas is a very peaceful place. One of the most peaceful in the U.S. There is a lot of fraternal collaboration between El Paso and Juarez,” Lopez Obrador said in a translated tweet. “I am sending help to all Mexican nationals who might need it.”

Lamento los hechos ocurridos en El Paso, Texas, pueblo vecino y hermano de Ciudad Juárez y de nuestra nación. Envío mis condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas, tanto estadounidenses como mexicanos.



La SRE y nuestro consulado están actuando y brindando apoyo. pic.twitter.com/5099IP5i1m — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. – Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirms 20 are dead, dozens injured in today’s mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Shooting reported at 10:31 a.m., El Paso Chief Greg Allen confirmes that tin addition to the 20 confirmed dead, there are 26 wounded. Allen says they numerous ages.

Chief Allen confirms the suspect is a white male. KTSM has independently confirmed the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21, out of Allen, Texas.

The State of Texas will be seeking Capital Murder charges against the suspect. Emerson Bowie, the FBI Special Agent in Charge says the FBI is investigating all evidence to determine if the shooting will be considered a possible hate crime.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirms the shooter left a manifesto behind, which KTSM has received, but is working to validate.

El Paso Police, El Paso Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Texas DPS, and Border Patrol all responded to the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

UPDATE: 4:18 p.m. — UMC officials confirm that one person who was transported to the hospital died due to their injuries. Others remain in critical condition.

UPDATE: One person that was transported to @umcelpaso died due to injuries. Others remain in critical condition. The hospital along with others are urging the community to donate blood to either within the next few days. — Tatiana Favela (@TatianaKTSM) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. – NBC News and KTSM have confirmed the identity of the suspect in police custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas.

UPDATE: 3:22 p.m. – A spokesperson with University Medical Center (UMC), the county’s only level 1 trauma center, says they received 13 total patients related to today’s Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

Two children were also received and transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, which is attached to UMC.

“We do not have a status for all patients to report at this time. Families of victims are arriving at UMC and are being assisted by UMC staff and counselors. “This is a terrible tragedy and we are doing everything possible to treat and care for the victims and assist their families,” said Jacob Cintron, UMC President & CEO.

A UMC spokesperson says they will be providing a media update at 4 p.m. MST.

In total, between Del Sol and University Medical Center, 24 patients including two children.

UPDATE: 2:26 p.m. – A spokesperson from Del Sol hospital confirms they received a total of 11 victims ranging in age from 35 years old to 82 years old.

Two of those patients are in critical condition and nine are listed in critical but stable condition.

For more information, please call the patient hotline at 915-263-6999.

UPDATE: 2:17 p.m. — President Trump tweets his statement regarding Walmart shooting.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m. — KTSM can confirm through a law enforcement source that this photo is of the shooter as they entered the Walmart show at Cielo Vista this morning around 10 a.m.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m. — El Paso Police say a call for an active shooter came in at 10a.m. this morning at Walmart at Cielo Vista and then additional reports came in of a possible shooter at adjacent Cielo Vista Mall. Police say one person in custody and a second person is detained. Police do not believe any suspect is outstanding.

El Paso Police confirm multiple fatalities, but cannot say immediately how many. A police source tells KTSM that 18 people were killed.

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m. – An officers on the scene tell KTSM that 18 people are dead at the scene. An updated number of injured has not been given by EPPD. We are waiting to confirm from an El Paso Police spokesperson.

UPDATE: 12:53 p.m. El Paso Police say anyone looking to reunite with loved ones who may have been inside the Walmart or Cielo Vista Mall are asked to gather at MacArthur Intermediate School located 8101 Whitus Dr.

A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall was also being evacuated as a precaution.

UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms to KTSM that there are multiple fatalities involved in today’s shooting at Walmart.

Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody. El Paso Police are expected to give a press conference within the hour.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. KTSM can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

Details are limited at this time.









Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Video from inside JCPenney at Cielo Vista Mall as they prep customers for possible evacuation.