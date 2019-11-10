Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 Ugandans killed in Rwanda amid border tension

International

by: RISDEL KASASIRA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s police said on Sunday that two Ugandans had been killed by Rwandan security forces in an incident that may escalate the border tension between the two East African countries.

Elly Maate, police spokesman of Uganda’s Kigezi region, which borders Rwanda, said the victims had smuggled tobacco to Rwanda.

“These two Ugandans were shot dead on November 9th at around 20:00 hours at Tabagwe village in Nyagatare district in Rwanda by Rwandan security forces on allegations that they were smuggling tobacco into Rwanda,” said Maate.

He said Uganda’s border security officials were working to repatriate the bodies from Rwanda for burial.

The political tension between the two countries climaxed in February when Rwanda closed its border and blocked all goods from Uganda.

As a result of the closed border, communities near the border have resorted to smuggling.

Last week, one Rwandan was killed and another injured by the Rwandan police after they crossed the border to buy food in Uganda.

Maate warned Ugandans to stop using unofficial border points to enter Rwanda.

“I want to caution our people along the border to stop doing things that put their lives at risk by entering the country through porous border points because our security forces can’t protect you,” he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories