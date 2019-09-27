Live Now
1-on-1 with Saints rising star Marcus Davenport

by: Brian Holland

Saints Insider Brooke Kirchhofer had the opportunity to sit down with Saints second-year defensive end Marcus Davenport, as his team prepares to take on the team from his home state.

Davenport is looking to build upon 4.5 sacks in his rookie campaign, but this week the challenge is a stout Dallas Cowboys offensive line.

How has his upbringing in Texas affect how he feels as this matchup nears? What’s it like being a star in the NFL? And, where is his favorite spot for a postgame meal??

Click the video provided for the full interview…

