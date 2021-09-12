‘Vacationing for Scholarships’ Carol Trosclair continues her mission of funding UL Lafayette Kinesiology scholarships in memory of her son

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Carol Trosclair & the UL Lafayette Kinesiology Department are having a fundraiser to benefit ULL Kinesiology Scholarships – with a FREE twist.

For the next 3 months, they are selling $10 Raffle Tickets to win a custom designed “Vacation for 2” from Travel Machine – that comes with $500 cash to spend on your vacation!

And, every $10 Raffle entry includes a “FREE GIFT!”

In September, tickets are redeemable at Todd’s Car Wash (both locations) for a FREE $25 Super Works Wash – OR – at Judice Inn for a FREE hamburger or cheeseburger.

In October, tickets are redeemable at Tropical Smoothie (all 6 locations) for a FREE flat bread – OR – at Reve Coffee Roasters (both locations) for a FREE coffee or tea and a chocolate chip pumpkin bread.

In November, tickets are redeemable at Roly Poly for a FREE 6″ wrap – OR – at Great Harvest Bread for a FREE loaf of bread of your choice.

These ‘Win Win’ $10 Raffle Tickets are sold individually, or by the book (10 Tickets for $100)

For more information, or to purchase $10 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the customized “Vacation for 2” from Travel Machine and get a FREE gift with each ticket purchased, contact Carol Trosclair at: (337) 255-8155 or carol8155@cox-internet.com