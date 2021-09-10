UL remembers two alumni killed in 9/11

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Friday, the day before the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, UL-Lafayette organizations remembered two alumni that were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the thousands of others involved in the tragedy.

It’s been two decades since the tragedy struck America, but still to this day, many across the world, including here in Acadiana, are remembering its horrific impact on the nation.

Thousands of lives were lost that day, including two UL alumni. Siew-Na Ang was an electrical engineer killed in the World Trade Center, and Robert Hymel was a Vietnam Veteran and an industrial engineer who lost his life in the Pentagon.

Siew was on the 95th floor of the North Tower.

Reginald Sterling, a retired U.S. Army Man, was a young staff sergeant, working part-time as a JROTC instructor in 2001. He says he remembers exactly what he was doing when the attacks happened. He was planning on handing out uniforms to students, but moments later, the day’s plans drastically shifted.

“I heard a scream from the assistant down the hall,” Sterling said.

He said he dropped everything and ran to see what happened, then he heard the tragic news.

For the next few months, he found himself deployed, helping to recover the area. He now spends his life and career remembering the lives lost on that day.

“I also knew that as a nation with a collective conscience and as individuals, we were forever changed,” Sterling said.

UL Alumni officials say they will continue to honor the lives of both UL alumni victims.