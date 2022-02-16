LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette police are reportedly investigating a shots fired call on campus late Wednesday.

According to our sources, an emergency notification has been sent throughout the UL system confirming that shots were fired near the intersection of East Saint Mary Boulevard and Hebrard Boulevard.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.

We have been advised that police are still in the early stages of the investigation.

It remains unknown if there is a public safety threat at this time.