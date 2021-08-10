UL Lafayette administrators formulate COVID safety protocols for students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Thousands of students will return to state colleges and universities for the fall semester.

Already, LSU has released details of its back-to-school plan for students.

Meanwhile, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Media Communications department says on campus requirements for UL Lafayette students are being formulated.

Students begin the fall semester, August 23.

UL Lafayette administrators have extra time to try to devise a plan based on the COVID environment closer to the start of school.

Meanwhile, several people weigh-in about what universities and colleges should decide when it comes to COVID-19 safety requirements.

Resident Tre Helaire believes students should be required to be vaccinated.

“The pandemic is getting worse. I wouldn’t recommend people unvaccinated (on campus) making it worse,” Helaire stated.

Jean-Paul Savoie has mixed emotions.

“If you get the vaccine and still have a chance of catching it, then what’s the purpose of it. I understand it gives about a 25% more chance. I think it should be the persons choice,” Savoie said.

Savoie says he has a daughter entering college for the fall semester.

“I don’t have a problem with whatever she decides. I trust her,” Savoie added.

Savoie’s friend, Ryan Meaux of Meaux, Louisiana is less lenient about COVID protocols for students in higher education.

“I feel if anybody should be doing the vaccinating it should be the young ones because they’re going home to their parents; they’re exposing them when they’re not even out and about,” Meaux explained.